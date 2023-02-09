PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 45,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 137,098 shares.The stock last traded at $72.04 and had previously closed at $79.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

