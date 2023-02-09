Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.20 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

