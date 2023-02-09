USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 11,470 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.