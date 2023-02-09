Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.27 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,547 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $351.99 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $352.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

