USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 34,984 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

