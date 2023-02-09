Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.68 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

