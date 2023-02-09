Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 545,347 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.09% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,098,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

