Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 44,254 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $117,075,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.37. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

