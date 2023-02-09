Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 44,254 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $117,075,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.37. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35.
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
