Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.43 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123,070 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Annaly Capital Management worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NLY opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

