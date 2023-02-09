Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,279 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 475,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

