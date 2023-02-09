Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 52,693 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

