Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $346.48 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.51. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,949. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

