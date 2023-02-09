Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 620,179 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,179 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.3 %

AQN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

