Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.54 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Loews worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,671 shares of company stock worth $1,667,156 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.



Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

