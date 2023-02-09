Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.30 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,967 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $84.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.