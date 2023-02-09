Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.