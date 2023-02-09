Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

RY stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.