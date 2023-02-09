EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.74% of EnerSys worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.