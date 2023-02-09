Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

