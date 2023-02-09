Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 443,694 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.