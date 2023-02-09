Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 443,694 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.