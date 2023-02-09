Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 167,163 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.29% of Warrior Met Coal worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HCC opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
