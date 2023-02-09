AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 537,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

