Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456,868,251 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SQ opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,952 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.