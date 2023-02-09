Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,935 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

