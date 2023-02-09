Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,365 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.50% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

RHP opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

