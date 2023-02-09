EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

