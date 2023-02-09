Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,634 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

