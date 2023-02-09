Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

