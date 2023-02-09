Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 610.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,201 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.53% of MGIC Investment worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 821,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,758,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 242,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also

