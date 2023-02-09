Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 217,526 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,526 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.