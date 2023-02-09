Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 217,526 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,526 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
