Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

