IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 211,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 207,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 552,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,524.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443,742 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.16 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

