SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 136,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

