Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.10 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.57% of Balchem worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

