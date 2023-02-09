Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.56 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264,992 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $143,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $127,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BABA opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.