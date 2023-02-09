Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 21,401 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.