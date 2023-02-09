IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $340.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.