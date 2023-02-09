State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

