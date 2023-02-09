IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,404 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.