IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

