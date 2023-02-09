Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

