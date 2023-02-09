IFP Advisors Inc Has $885,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,311,390. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

