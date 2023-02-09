IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 34,720 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $621.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $54.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

