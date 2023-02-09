IFP Advisors Inc Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.72% of Agrify worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of Agrify by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agrify news, Director Guichao Hua purchased 54,264 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

AGFY opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $86.35.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative net margin of 208.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -25.32 EPS for the current year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

