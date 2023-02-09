IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

