State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 263.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.4 %

Churchill Downs Profile

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $248.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

