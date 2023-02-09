State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 360 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RH by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 149.3% during the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $320.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.07. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

