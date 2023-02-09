State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,370 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,940,000. Natixis bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 472,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.