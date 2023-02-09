State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.88 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.17 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.