Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

